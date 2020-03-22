|
Rebecca Brouse
Fayetteville - Rebecca J. Brouse, 64, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 26, 1955 in Huntingdon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Sara Jane Krepps Brouse.
Rebecca was a 1974 graduate of Southern Huntingdon High School. Following her graduation, she became an LPN and was employed at the former Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg for 23 years. She retired in 1997 due to the effects of her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. She was a member of Mountain Top Ministries Church in Orrtanna, PA, where she enjoyed helping with vacation bible school. Rebecca enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, puzzles, baking and cooking.
Becky fought a long valiant fight against her MS. She seldom complained and insisted on living as independently as possible. Despite her chronic illness, her testimony remained - "God is good."
She is survived by her brother, J. Grant Brouse and wife Elta of Chambersburg; several nieces and nephews; and her friend Bobby T. Farris. In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her brother, David Brouse in 2014.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Shade Gap, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020