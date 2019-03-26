|
Rebecca (Becky) Campbell
Shippensburg - Rebecca (Becky) Campbell, 89, of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born May 16, 1929 in Lynchburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Elizabeth (Apperson) Campbell. She briefly attended Lynchburg College where she met the love of her life, Carl Campbell, whom she married on June 7, 1949. They shared 69 wonderful years of marriage, during which they enjoyed golfing, cruising, traveling the world, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. Becky was a faithful member of The Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg since 1958. She was passionate about welcoming new people and was a devoted Christian who adored her church family. She was a member of PEO and Civic Club. Becky was a sports fanatic who loved watching football, basketball, and baseball. She was an emphatic fan of the Shippensburg Raiders, Washington Redskins, and the Washington Nationals. Becky loved her cat, Buddy, as well as shopping, cooking, spending time in her garden and planting flowers. Above all else, her greatest loves were her family and friends who were like family. Becky will be remembered for her southern drawl, her bright red lipstick, her love of Chanel No. 5, her fashion sense, and her sweet, sassy, and generous personality. She loved dearly and was dearly loved. She is survived by her devoted husband, Carl; one daughter, Karen Henry and husband Geoffrey of Oxford, PA; three granddaughters, Allison (husband Michael) Longenberger, Meredith (husband Jeffrey) Musselman, and Ashley (husband Timothy) Whiteman; and eight great-grandchildren, Ian and Kendall Longenberger; Kenzie, Kade, and Keeley Musselman; and Mason, Hayden, and Colten Whiteman. She was preceded in death by her brother, David U. Campbell of Lynchburg, VA. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg, 12 S. Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019