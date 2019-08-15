|
Rebecca Over
Chambersburg - Rebecca L. "Becky" Over, 37, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. Born December 21, 1981 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of John S. Over and Susan A. (Browder) Over. Becky was a 2000 graduate of CASHS. She loved spending time with her family and her five golden retrievers, Bailey, Henry, Charlie, Sunny and Jax.
In addition to her parents, Becky is survived by two siblings, Eric M. Over (Emily), and Michael J. Over, both of Chambersburg; and two nephews, Alexander M. Over and Harrison N. Over.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Matt Tosten will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 15, 2019