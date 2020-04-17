|
|
Regina C. Hale-Tappen
Shippensburg - Regina C. Hale-Tappen, 65, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home.
She was born Thursday, September 30, 1954 in Chambersburg, PA. She was a daughter of Joanne Tosten Hale Rauch of Chambersburg and the late Richard Hale.
Regina was a retired UPS Delivery Driver for 25 years. She loved animals, especially their Boston Terriers.
In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Tappen, one brother, Dave Johnson, one sister, Faye Haas both of Chambersburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to those in need.
