Regina Fern (Repp) Angle
Greencastle, PA - Regina Fern (Repp) Angle, age 81, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, PA. Born September 1, 1937, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Repp) Koontz and beloved wife of the late Robert E. Angle.
Regina Angle was a 1955 graduate of Clear Spring High School. Spending most of her life as a homemaker, she cherished time with her family. Mrs. Angle was a loving wife to her late husband, and together they had 4 sons. Regina, who also went by Jeanny, enjoyed reading books, cooking for her family, looking after her cats, and taking walks around Greencastle. In her younger years, Regina was an outstanding duck pin bowler. She valued her religion and was a long time member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving are four sons, Steve Angle (wife Sue) of Greencastle, PA, Terry Angle of Waynesboro, PA, Todd Angle of Shippensburg, PA, and Darren Angle of Shippensburg, PA; six grandchildren, Rebecca Rock (husband David), Regina Porterfield (husband Samuel), Ryan Angle, Casey Ruthrauff, Matthew Smith (wife Tara), and Stephanie Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Sonja Blair (husband Irvin) and Patricia Repp (husband Jack). In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Angle in 2007, a great-grandson, Weston Rock, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Angle.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 12 noon in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA, where Pastor Sean Brumbaugh will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mountain View Baptist Church, 12107 Walnut Point Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.zimmermanfh.com.
