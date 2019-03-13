Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
395 S. Ridge Ave.
Greencastle, PA
Regina M. Thomas


Regina M. Thomas
Regina M. Thomas Obituary
Regina M. Thomas

Fayetteville, PA - Regina M. Thomas, age 88, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Menno Haven. Born December 25, 1930, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Peters Fogal.

Mrs. Thomas was a 1949 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She was a homemaker most of her adult life, caring for her family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, needle point, spending time with family, including Sunday Dinner plans with family and meeting her brothers for lunch on a monthly basis.

Surviving is her son, Steven C. Thomas (wife Debra) of Fayetteville, PA; grandchildren, Kara Shipp (husband Ryan) of Chambersburg, PA and Evan Thomas (Darah Wolf) of Chambersburg, PA; and five brothers, Ben of Chambersburg, PA, John (wife Gloria) of York, PA, Joe of Chambersburg, PA, Earl (wife Cindy Lee) of Chambersburg, PA, and Bob Fogal (wife Louise) of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville W. Thomas in 2004 and a daughter, Cathy Thomas In 1974.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 AM at St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 395 S. Ridge Ave., Greencastle, PA, where Rev. Fr. Kyle Sahd will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14 from 6 - 8 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA; the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM. Interment will follow the Mass in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Online condolences may be offered on her book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 13, 2019
