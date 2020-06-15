Regina McKenzie
Chambersburg - Regina Lynn McKenzie, 67, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 18, 1952 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Doris Jane Small McKenzie and the late Leslie Arnold McKenzie.
Regina was a 1971 graduate of CASHS. She was co-owner/operator of Penn-Mar Oil Company in Waynesboro until her retirement in September 2019. She enjoyed theatre plays, antiquing, painting and her cat "Gracie".
In addition to her mother, Regina is survived by her son, Christopher Alleman (fiancée Chelsey Carrigan) of Lake Mary, FL; and three siblings, Thomas McKenzie (Jill) of Waynesboro, PA, Cheryl Searfoss (Glen) of Columbia, MD, and Leslie "Les" McKenzie (Rachel) of Fayetteville, PA.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.