Regina McKenzie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina McKenzie

Chambersburg - Regina Lynn McKenzie, 67, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 18, 1952 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Doris Jane Small McKenzie and the late Leslie Arnold McKenzie.

Regina was a 1971 graduate of CASHS. She was co-owner/operator of Penn-Mar Oil Company in Waynesboro until her retirement in September 2019. She enjoyed theatre plays, antiquing, painting and her cat "Gracie".

In addition to her mother, Regina is survived by her son, Christopher Alleman (fiancée Chelsey Carrigan) of Lake Mary, FL; and three siblings, Thomas McKenzie (Jill) of Waynesboro, PA, Cheryl Searfoss (Glen) of Columbia, MD, and Leslie "Les" McKenzie (Rachel) of Fayetteville, PA.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved