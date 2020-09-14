Mrs. Rena L. (Lockett) Dempsey, 74, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her home. Born October 30, 1945 in Clearfield County, PA she was the daughter of the late William and Mabel (Haines) Lockett. Mrs. Dempsey was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School with the Class of 1962.
She and her husband of 53 years, Mr. William G. Dempsey, Sr., were married December 24, 1966 in Falls Church, VA.
Mrs. Dempsey was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Fayetteville, PA.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two children, William G. Dempsey, Jr. and his wife Katrina of Leesburg, FL and Kelly A. Dempsey of Harrisburg, PA; two sisters Ethel Kopilchack of Wadsworth, OH and Geraldine Westerman of Chicago, IL and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by five brothers.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M., Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 61 W. Main Street, Fayetteville, PA 17222 with Pastor John Irwin officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.