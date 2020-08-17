Rhea E. Yocum
Shippensburg, PA - Rhea E. Yocum, 90, a resident of Brookview Menno Haven and formerly of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. Born Wednesday, May 28, 1930 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late George Edward and Bessie Smith Myers. Rhea was a 1948 graduate of the Shippensburg Area High School. She was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church Shippensburg and their Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She retired in June of 1985 from the former Cressler's Food Market where she worked in the meat department with 20 years of service. Prior to working at Cressler's, she worked at several local restaurants, the Varsity Shop, the Sugar Bowl, and Myers & Naugle, all in Shippensburg. Rhea volunteered at Menno Haven and was a member of their Brookview Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dale E. Yocum whom she married May 28, 1949; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Street United Brethren Church, 17 North Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or to the Menno Haven Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 2011 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
