Rhoda E. Forney
Greencastle, PA - Rhoda E. (Bonebrake) Forney, age 90 of Greencastle, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in her home. Born August 10, 1929 in Elbrook, Quincy Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Carrie (Small) Bonebrake. She married her husband, Paul Q. Forney on April 16, 1949. He died on October 26, 1997.
Mrs. Forney was a 1947 graduate of the former Quincy High School. She was a homemaker and had worked at the former Waynesboro Knitting Mill and last worked as a teacher's aide for the Greencastle-Antrim School District retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Grace United Church of Christ of Greencastle, where she taught in the children's Sunday school. Rhoda's hobbies and interests included gardening, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy L. Johnson of Greencastle; four grandchildren, Matt Johnson (wife Lindsay), Anne Smith (husband Brian), Amy Manning (husband Michael), and Carrie Smith (husband Andrew; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Harper, Easton, Paislee, and Drew; one sister, Jean Gonder of Chambersburg; one son-in-law, Doug Gayman of Chambersburg; and two step-sisters, Esther Fleagle of Waynesboro and Naomi Nagy of Lancaster, PA.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela J. Gayman in 2006; a brother, Theodore Bonebrake; and a sister, Mary Benshoff.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg with Pastor David Rawley officiating. The family will receive friends at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Grace U.C.C., 128 E Baltimore St, Greencastle, PA 17225 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019