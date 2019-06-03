|
Rhoda Eberly Hartman
Chambersburg - Rhoda Barbara (Hawbaker) Eberly Hartman, age 97, formerly of Greencastle, PA, Texas and Florida, died Friday evening May 31, 2019 at Menno Haven in Chambersburg.
Born October 22, 1921 in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel M. and Ada B. (Hege) Hawbaker. Her first husband, Raymond L. Eberly Sr. died October 22, 1988 and her second husband Richard A. Hartman died October 16, 2011.
She along with her first husband, were home builders and land developers in the Greencastle-Antrim area having owned Ridge Homes for 15 years. Rhoda was a member of the Montgomery Brethren In Christ Church near Mercersburg and was a 1940 graduate of the former Lemasters High School.
Surviving family are four sons, Pastor R. Leroy Eberly Jr. and wife Judy of Chambersburg, Ronald E. Eberly of Greencastle, Robert E. Eberly of Greencastle, Larry L. Eberly and wife Linda of Greencastle; one daughter Shirley D. Eberly of Greencastle; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Helen Buchanan, William Hartman and Richard Hartman.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three brothers; J. Alvin Hawbaker, Glenn O. Hawbaker, D. Elmer Hawbaker and one sister Lois Wenger.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 6 at 10:30 AM at the Montgomery Brethren In Christ Church 6727 Montgomery Church Rd. Mercersburg, PA with Pastors Raymond Martin, Garnet Myers and Japheth Nell officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one half hour before the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may given to Here's Hope Ministries P.O. Box 323 Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 3, 2019