Rhoda SichertChambersburg - Obituary for Rhoda J. SichertRhoda Jane Johnson Sichert, 95, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 6, 2020. She was born March 6, 1925, to the late Jesse L. Johnson and Rebecca C. Ferguson Johnson in Amberson, PA. She graduated from Fannett Township High School, Dry Run, PA in 1945 and worked a short time at Letterkenny Army Depot before moving to Washington D.C. where she was employed as an office clerk for a number of years at D.C. Transit (now The Metro), Fries, Beall and Sharp Hardware Co. and American Automobile Association (AAA).On October 16, 1949 Rhoda married Elmer A. Sichert, deceased (2/8/2014) in Washington D.C. where they lived until 1959 when they moved to Rockville, MD. Upon his death on 02/08/2014 she moved to Chambersburg, PA where she resided with her caregivers, Wanda (niece) and David Holub (nephew by marriage) and family.Always a woman of faith, when in her teens, Rhoda became a member of the (then) Spring Run United Brethren Church. Later she joined the Montrose Baptist Church, Rockville, MD. In Chambersburg, she attended King Street United Brethren Church. She was grateful for their many caring notes and home visitations and especially receiving communion by Pastor Ron Cook's ministry.Rhoda enjoyed music (listening, singing, and dancing) of all kinds from favorite gospel songs and hymns, to country/bluegrass, ballroom (especially polkas). She especially found pleasure in the Andy Griffith and Lawrence Welk TV programs.Besides her late husband and her parents, Rhoda was the last of her family of origin, being pre-deceased by six brothers: David, Wallace, Wayne, Norman, James and Jesse Roland Johnson and two sisters, Amber (Myers) and Erma (Canter). Though she dearly missed those family and friends who passed before her, she kept faith in God's promises.Rhoda is survived by her son, Byron J. Sichert of California, MD and a sister-in-law, Beatrice Johnson of Shippensburg, PA as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be announced). Based on her wishes, she will be laid to rest at Upper Path Valley Cemetery, Dry Run, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202-8131, King Street UB Church, 162 E. King St., Chambersburg, PA 17201, and/or Spring Run UM Church, Spring Run, PA 17262.Arrangements are being handled by Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.