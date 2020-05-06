|
Rhonda Kershner
Chambersburg - Rhonda K. (Eshleman) Kershner, age 56 of Chambersburg, PA died Monday evening May 4, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 30, 1963 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Charles E. "Sonny" Jr. and Vernice M. (Gibble) Eshleman of Greencastle. She married her husband Timothy Lee Kershner on November 14, 1982.
Rhonda worked in medical billing for Laurel Life, at the Browns Mill Office. She was a member of the Antrim Brethren In Christ Church near Chambersburg. Rhonda coached in the Greencastle-Antrim Volleyball program, coached a traveling club volleyball team, played on her church volleyball and softball teams.
Rhonda was a 1981 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School and she was a 4-H leader, enjoyed hunting and going upstate to the cabin.
Surviving family in addition to her parents and husband are two daughters Kathy M. Schick and husband Joe of Greencastle, Jamie Kershner of Greencastle; two grandsons, Ryan and Gavin; one sister Renita Thomson and husband Adam, Winston- Salem, NC and one brother, Rodney Eshleman and wife Kim of Greencastle.
A private graveside service will be held at the Browns Mill Cemetery, Kauffman, PA with Pastor Casey Hurst officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 6 to May 7, 2020