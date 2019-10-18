|
|
Rhonda Mudge
South Cumberland, MD - Rhonda Jane (Fleming) Mudge passed from this life on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, at her home, 101 Oak Street, after a long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. She was aged 53 years, 4 months, and 23 days.
Born May 22nd, 1966, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Ronald H. Fleming and Brenda R. (Umbrell) Fleming of Orrstown, Pennsylvania. As a child, her family lived in Bloserville. From 1973 until she left for college in 1988, she lived with her family at 5274 White Church Road, Chambersburg.
She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School, Class of 1984. After high school, she held jobs at Gaumers and then Fashion Lane in Chambersburg. She earned her B.S. degree from Huntington College, Huntington, Indiana, in 1992.
She was a member of Mount Pleasant United Brethren Church, Chambersburg, from 1977 until 1994, where, as a teenager, she was active in competitive Bible quizzing. She was a pastor's wife at Crellin United Brethren in Christ in Garrett County, Maryland, from 1994 to 2001, and then she helped her husband establish a new United Brethren congregation in Cumberland, Bethany House of the Lord, serving all three as pianist. She also had a private ministry of mentoring young women.
In 1992 and 1993, she served with the U.B. Missions Board in the (then) Portuguese colony of Macau in East Asia, near Hong Kong, teaching "English As A Second Language" and helping with the newly-planted congregation, Living Water United Brethren in Christ.
She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, reading, camping, hiking, gardening, attending concerts, and genealogy. She was devoted to her family, home-schooling her children through eighth grade. She gave new meaning to the much-maligned term "home-maker." Her life motto, inspired by Romans 1:1, was "Rhonda, a child of God, called to serve Christ as a mother." Of her it is true: "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her" and "a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised" [Proverbs 31:28,30].
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Michael Allen Mudge. Her greatest accomplishment in life and her best legacy for the future are their five children: Michael Andrew Mudge, Anna Rachel Mudge, Elizabeth Chloe Mudge, Jeremiah Thomas Mudge, and Lydia Abigail Mudge, all at home. She is also survived by two brothers: Rick L. Fleming and wife Jackie of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania; and Brian K. Fleming and wife Margo of Saint Thomas, Pennsylvania; her mother-in-law, Dollie M. (Rice) Mudge, of Cumberland; one brother-in-law, Jerry Mudge and wife Debbie of Falling Water, West Virginia; a number of nephews and nieces; and seven pair of aunts and uncles, and fourteen first cousins.
Friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, 108 Virginia Avenue, on Friday, October 25th, from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
The Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at Scarpelli Funeral Home at 11:00 on Saturday, October 26th, officiated by Rev. Dr. Anthony Blair and Pastor Michael Dean.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019