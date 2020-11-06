Richard Allen Rill



Harvest, AL - July 19, 1935 - November 3, 2020



On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, U.S. Veteran, Richard Allen Rill of Harvest, AL, passed away at the age of 85 at Huntsville Hospital with his devoted wife by his side.



Richard was born on July 19, 1935, in Detroit, MI to William and Elizabeth (Cupp) Rill. He proudly served in the United States Army for seven years. He retired from PennaFlame in 1993.



Richard had a passion for fishing and woodworking. He spent his final years doing what he loved along with his wife, Roberta (Musser) Rill, and grandson, Jaden.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother, Elizabeth, his infant daughter, Rena, his grandson, Joshua Kracke, his granddaughter, Brooke Stempler, his oldest son, James, and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife Roberta, his three children, Tina McFarland, Duane Rill, and Michelle Kracke, his step-children, Greg and Sheila Romane, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



There are no services planned at this time.









