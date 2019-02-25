|
Chambersburg - Richard E. Barnes Sr.
Richard E. Barnes Sr., age 84 of Chambersburg, PA died unexpectedly at 10:25 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born October 1, 1934 in Williamson, PA, he was the son of the late Parker A.W. and Florence E. (Bryan) Barnes. He married his wife Shirley K. (Rock) Barnes on March 25, 1956. She died on February 2, 2014.
For many years Richard owned and operated the former Dietrich Elevator in Williamson and was a farmer in his early life.
He attended the Ebenezer "Guiters" United Brethren Church near Greencastle. Richard enjoyed camping and going to Myrtle Beach.
Surviving family are one son Richard E. Barnes Jr. of Breezewood, PA; one daughter, Kimberly S. (husband Mark) Leasure of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Parker Barnes and Jennifer Lynn Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Updegraff and Gabriel Updegraff and one brother Barry E. Barnes and wife Carol of Chambersburg.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, one granddaughter, one brother Robert Barnes Sr. and one sister Dorothy Cullison.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 27 at 11:00 AM from the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Chaplain Jeffrey Mowen officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Ebenezer United Brethren Church 3661 Williamson Rd. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 25, 2019