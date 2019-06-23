|
|
Richard Cook
Chambersburg - Richard L. "Chuckles" Cook, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 20, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on January 12, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to John and Hazel (Fitzgerald) Cook. He was a life member of the Chambersburg Legion and VFW. He was a member of the Chambersburg Moose, the Train Collectors Association, and the Fireman's Association. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ since he was a boy. He enjoyed auto repair and spending time with family and friends. He was always known for his laugh and kind words.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Cook and their two daughters; Tina (wife of Dale) Gipe of Chambersburg and Natalie Carmack of Chambersburg. He has three grandchildren; Derek Gipe, Cody Carmack and Hope Carmack and a great-grandson, Daniel Gipe. He is also survived by a sister, Doris (wife of Jerry) Miller of Chambersburg and a brother, Garry (husband of Jean) Cook of Chambersburg.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday June 25th at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. Dennis Chisholm and Jeff McCracken officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019