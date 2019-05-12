|
|
Richard D. Delaney, Sr.
Chambersburg, PA - Richard D. Delaney, Sr., age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born January 9, 1937, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Ruth Delaney and James Perdew.
A 1955 graduate of Altoona High School, Mr. Delaney went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army Reserve for a total of 45 years, retiring in 1980, from active reserve after 26 years followed by 17 inactive reserve years. While in the Army, he worked as a Recon Scout. Notably he had trained with the 82nd Airborne. He continued his service at Letterkenny Army Depot, where he served for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Chambersburg Bible Church, where he was a member for 45 years, NRA, PA Rifle and Pistol Association, and the Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club. A gun enthusiast, Mr. Delaney was a World Champion with a .22 Pistol and earned Distinguished Honors with a .45 Pistol. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coin collecting, metal detecting, and cheering the Dallas Cowboys.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 62 years, Sharon E. McCaulley Delaney, whom he married on March 16, 1957; three children, Richard D. Delaney, Jr. (wife Mary) of Waynesboro, PA, Andrea L. Riley (husband Terrence) of Paw Paw, WV, and Rev. Stephen W. Delaney (wife Sandy) of Chambersburg, PA; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10 AM at the Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Pastor Gary Yoder and Pastor Matthew Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 6 - 8PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service in above church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and to The Spring Brethren in Christ, 800 S. Fourth St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 12, 2019