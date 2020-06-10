Richard E. Corwell
Richard E. Corwell

Chambersburg - Richard E. Corwell, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home. Born March 17, 1939 in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Charles J. and Blanche (McNew) Corwell.

Richard worked at Letterkenny Army Depot for 27 years as an electronics mechanic before his retirement in 1993. He was a longtime member of The Open Door Church in Chambersburg. Richard loved riding his motorcycle, going camping, playing solitaire and chopping wood.

Surviving is his wife of nearly 55 years, Marlene (Crouse) Corwell, whom he married on November 24, 1965; two children, Scott Corwell and Holly Wrights, both of Chambersburg; three granddaughters, Abbey, Alyssa, and Marlee; and two sisters, Maxine Bietsch and Yvonne Elser, both of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten of his siblings.

Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201, SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be shared on Richard's Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
