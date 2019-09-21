|
Richard E. Heinbach
Chambersburg - Richard E. Heinbach, 84, of Luther Dr., Chambersburg, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the Skilled Care Center at the Village of Luther Ridge.
Born on July 2, 1935 in Washington Twp., he was a son of the late Clarence and Annetta V. Koch Heinbach.
He was a 1953 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a graduate of Drexel University and received his Master's Degree from the University of Utah.
Richard worked for the Department of the Army.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fayetteville.
He enjoyed spending time camping, boating and deer hunting. He played various sports, and enjoyed watching them on TV, especially Penn State football.
Preceding him in death was a sister Betty Heinbach.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years on August 15, M. Dawn Wynn Heinbach; a daughter Linda and husband David Null of Waynesboro, PA; son David Heinbach and his wife Sydney Miller of Merritt, WA; 7 grandchildren, Abigail Null, Nettie and husband Larry Zimmerman, Elias and wife Kendra, Betzi, Sarah, Hannah and Naomi Null.
Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at Manbeck's Cemetery, 73 Wild Cherry Rd., Schuylkill Haven with Micah Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran at the Village at Luther Ridge at www.spiritrustlutheran.org or SpiriTrust Foundation for Hospice at Luther Ridge, 2735 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202 in his memory.
The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 21, 2019