Richard E. Henderson


1944 - 2020
Richard E. Henderson Obituary
Richard E. Henderson

Fayetteville - Richard E. Henderson, aka "Dick" (76) of Fayetteville, PA passed away at Chambersburg Hospital on May 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Henderson and Dorothy (Bailey) Henderson, and was 1 of 9 siblings.

Dick was born in Shippensburg, PA on January 19, 1944. He graduated from Shippensburg Senior High School in 1962 and attended Shippensburg University. He was a member of the VFW in Shippensburg. Dick retired from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2008 with more than 30 years as a federal employee.

He will be remembered as an avid Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He also enjoyed golf and keeping up with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Joann E. (Koons) Henderson, sons Brian Henderson, Jonathan Cummings, daughters Stephanie Carrington (Jeffery), Kelly Sanders (Richard), Penny Cummings (Shari); 8 grandchildren Sara, Tiffany, Annie, Denver, Samantha, Raullen, Caitlin, Dylan; and 6 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date once social gathering restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the to assist the COVID-19 pandemic needs.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 28 to May 29, 2020
