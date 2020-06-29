Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Richard E. Henderson, aka "Dick", 76, of Fayetteville, PA who passed away at Chambersburg Hospital on May 25, 2020 will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA.









