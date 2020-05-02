|
|
Rev. Richard E. Mose
Chambersburg - Rev. Richard E. Mose, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Village of Luther Ridge. Born January 30, 1928 in Sharpsburg, MD, he was a son of the late Joseph Perry Mose and Idella May Kauffman Mose.
Richard served as a Pastor in the United Brethren in Christ Church for 40 years. During his time in the ministry, Richard was privileged to serve at Mongal UBC in Shippensburg, Lurgan UBC in Shippensburg, Dillsburg UBC in Dillsburg, Crider's UBC in Chambersburg and Ebenezer UBC in Greencastle. He served on the Stationing Committee for the Pennsylvania United Brethren Conference and was a member of King Street United Brethren Church. Richard enjoyed cars, playing golf and playing softball in his younger years. He also enjoyed reading about and discussing the history of the C&O Canal.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Mose, whom he married on August 25, 2007; three children, Rodney Mose (Cindee) of Chambersburg, Linda McCoy of State Line, and Judith Grosse (Stephen) of Bristol, TN; ten grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; five step sons, Clinton Arnold (Brenda) of Blairs Mills, Stephen Arnold (Joy) of Newburg, Edward Arnold (Deb) of York Haven, Alan Arnold (Lori) of Shippensburg and Keith Arnold (Pamela) of Chambersburg; ten step-grandchildren; six step-great grandchildren; and three siblings, Joyce Gamby of Beaver Creek, MD, Lois Bond of Hagerstown, MD and Sandra Fedorka of Hagerstown, MD. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Ilene Mose in 2006; three brothers, Glibert, Jerry and William Mose; two sisters, Evelyn Larrouy and Kathleen Mose; two grandchildren, Rodney Mose, Jr., and Jason Mose; a great granddaughter, Ashlee Mose; and his son-in-law Guy McCoy.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rhodes Grove Camp, 7693 Brown's Mill Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 2 to May 3, 2020