|
|
Richard E. "Dick" Shannon
Chambersburg, PA - Richard E. "Dick" Shannon, age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Menno Haven Rehab Center. Born April 14, 1933, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel E., Sr. and Martha Hoffman Shannon.
A 1951 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, Dick went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He later went to work for the Chambersburg Engineering Company, retiring after many years as a Foundry Supervisor. He was a member of the Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church. He enjoyed bowling, sports, playing softball and traveling. Most notably, Dick bowled and played softball in some local senior leagues well in to his seventies and had traveled to all 50 states.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 63 years, Rhoda Louise Meyers Shannon whom he married November 17, 1956; four children, Rose M. Grissinger of St. Thomas, PA, Ricky L. Shannon (wife Patricia) of Williamsburg, VA, Ronald E. Shannon (wife Jaylene) of Dillsburg, PA, Ruth Ann Frey (husband Dean) of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren, Angelina M. Waris (husband Tariq), Joshua L. Shan non (wife Christina L.), Malinda S. Heisey (husband Nathaniel K.), and Austin L., Carley A., and Dylan F. Shannon; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Timmons, Cynthia Jones, and Linda Bricker; and two brothers, Donald Shannon and Kenneth Shannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Shannon, Jr. and a son-in-law, Gary Grissinger.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church, 465 Center St, Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Pastors Brent Wildeson and Kevin Witter will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed on Dick's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019