Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Stevens Obituary
Richard E. Stevens

Mercersburg - Richard E. Stevens, 74, of Mercersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born December 9, 1944, in Cove Gap, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Harvey L. Stevens and Lucille Beatty.

Richard graduated from James Buchanan High school in 1962 and married Doris Jean Robinson. Richard later served in the U.S. Army's artillery division during the Vietnam War era from 1966-68. Richard worked for TB Woods, and later in foundry operations and managing different local social clubs. He loved to watch and attend NASCAR races across the country with his family and friends. Richard also enjoyed football and the New York Jets.

Richard was a life member and past commander of American Legion 606 of Ft. Loudon, a member of the Masonic Lodge 143 of Chambersburg, American Legion 373 of Greencastle, Moose Lodge 1790 of Mercersburg, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 516.

Richard is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Stevens, and sons, Shawn Richard Stevens of Waynesboro, and Mark Eugene Stevens, of Mercersburg. He is survived by 3 grandchildren, Zion Singer, Kellen Stevens, and Braeden Stevens.

Richard is preceded is death by his brother, Hollis Beatty.

A viewing will be held 6-8 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lininger- Fries Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service, and burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg PA.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -