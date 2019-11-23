|
Richard E. Stevens
Mercersburg - Richard E. Stevens, 74, of Mercersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born December 9, 1944, in Cove Gap, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Harvey L. Stevens and Lucille Beatty.
Richard graduated from James Buchanan High school in 1962 and married Doris Jean Robinson. Richard later served in the U.S. Army's artillery division during the Vietnam War era from 1966-68. Richard worked for TB Woods, and later in foundry operations and managing different local social clubs. He loved to watch and attend NASCAR races across the country with his family and friends. Richard also enjoyed football and the New York Jets.
Richard was a life member and past commander of American Legion 606 of Ft. Loudon, a member of the Masonic Lodge 143 of Chambersburg, American Legion 373 of Greencastle, Moose Lodge 1790 of Mercersburg, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 516.
Richard is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Stevens, and sons, Shawn Richard Stevens of Waynesboro, and Mark Eugene Stevens, of Mercersburg. He is survived by 3 grandchildren, Zion Singer, Kellen Stevens, and Braeden Stevens.
Richard is preceded is death by his brother, Hollis Beatty.
A viewing will be held 6-8 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lininger- Fries Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service, and burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg PA.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019