Richard Grove
Richard Grove

Chambersburg - Richard E. Grove, 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 6, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born on March 22, 1928 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1969. He then worked at the S& H Green stamps store for several years. He is a member of the Chambersburg Open Door Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Virginia E. Lawyer Grove and his sons, Ronald L. (husband of Connie) Grove of McConnellsburg, Donald J. (husband of Carol) Lowery of Chambersburg, James (husband of Diane) Briggs of Newburg, PA., David (husband of Linda) Briggs of Seale, Alabama, Timothy Briggs of Carlisle, Pa. and Andrew Briggs of Chambersburg, Pa. He has four grandsons and one granddaughter and also has five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Inez Lowery. He is the last of his immediate family.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Cumberland Valley Christian School, 600 Miller St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
