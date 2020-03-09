|
|
Richard Henry
Chambersburg - Richard M. "Rich" Henry, age 55, of Chambersburg, PA "Mr. Poker 8898" went all in on his last hand at his home on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. Born February 24, 1965, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Rebecca Kissinger Lemar and the brother of the late Kenneth Henry.
A veteran of Desert Storm, Rich went on to work for TB Woods, a bartender at the former Doris' and Ziggy's, owning his own company, K&J Construction and lastly as a rural carrier at the Chambersburg Post Office. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, country music, line dancing, listening to George Strait & Garth Brooks, playing poker and spending time with his family.
Surviving are the "The Henry Girls", his wife of 22 years, Ellen Jo (Durham) Henry, his six (6) daughters and their spouses, Mandy Lynn Perry, Chambersburg, Katie Ray-Jones, husband Brandon, of St. Thomas, Jenna Kaye Jumper, husband Nathan, Chambersburg, Kirstie Lynn Miller, husband James, Fayetteville, Kylie Jean Henry, significant other Jay McKenrick, Fayetteville, and Kassie Marie Henry of Chambersburg. Grandchildren Heather Perry, Jaydyn McKenrick, Lenah, Sophie and Maxwell Jumper, Atley and Lane Miller and Granddog Littman. In-Laws Cindy L. Mason, husband Jon, Amy K. Shew, husband Fred and Patrick Durham Sr. wife Debbie, all of Chambersburg. Brothers, Amos Henry, Chambersburg., Gene Henry, Waynesboro and Dennis Henry, Kentucky. Sister, Tracy Hamilton, Kentucky, and several nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Henry Estate in the form of an Open House on Saturday, March 28th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a special account at the Chambersburg branch of 1st Ed Credit Union to help offset the cost of his daughter Kassie Marie's college expenses. Online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
"I ain't here for a long time, I'm here for good time" - George Strait
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020