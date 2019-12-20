|
Richard Hostetter
Chambersburg - Richard Hostetter, age 79, of Chambersburg, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born January 24, 1940 in Chambersburgburg, PA, he was a son of the late Mark and Dorothy Lorraine Willhide Hostetter.
Mr. Hostetter worked at Menno Haven as a floor specialist for a number of years. He attended Christian Life Church in Chambersburg and more recently had attended Abundant Life Chapel in Chambersburg. He enjoyed taking walks and bicycle rides, as well as music and shopping.
He is survived by his brother, Dennis Hostetter of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Burkholder Hostetter.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Gary Yoder will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Air Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chambersburg Bible Church at the above address.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019