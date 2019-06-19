|
Richard Hurst Sr.
Fort Loudon - Richard (Rich) E. Hurst, 84, of Fort Loudon, Pennsylvania on June 17, 2019 passed away unexpectedly at the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by his loving family . He was born on November 17, 1934 in Fort Loudon to Helen (Walk ) Millhouse.
Richard is survived by his wife 61 years Mrs. Barbara A Hurst, and his children Mrs. Cindy A Armstrong (wife of Jerry), Mr. Richard (Dick) E Hurst Jr. (Husband of Tina.) He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Kasey Masgalas, Jason Armstrong, Jenna Wilhelm, Dakota Hurst and Charles Hurst. He also had 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his mother Helen and grandson Justin Armstrong all of Fort Loudon.
Rich spent countless hours doing community service for The Men of The Mountain, Fort Loudon Community Center, Historical Society and Peters Township Planning Commission. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, public sales and spending time with his family. He was retired from PennDot at age 55 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Trinity UCC Fort Loudon.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in St. Thomas on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 from Noon to 2:00 PM Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Loy Garber and Rev. Marlene Sheppard officiating. Interment will follow at Stenger Hill Cemetery . Memorials contributions may be made to The Men of The Mountain, PO Box 331 Fort Loudon or Trinity UCC Fort Loudon. Online contributions may be made at kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on June 19, 2019