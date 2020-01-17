|
Richard K. Statler
Chambersburg - Richard K. "Dick" Statler, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 16, 2020 at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born February 21, 1939 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Harvey A. and Ethel E. Keller Statler. Dick was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He was Vice President and Part Owner of the former Chambersburg Implement Company for thirty-five years until the company closed in 1991. He was then employed for twelve years with the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dick enjoyed yardwork and landscaping; traveling with his wife; and was an avid Penn State fan.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia A. Miller Statler, whom he married October 2, 1960; two sons, Douglas K. Statler (Donna) of Greencastle and Gregg R. Statler (Colleen) of Lake Worth, FL; seven grandchildren, Emily Scarborough (Eric), Kevin Statler, Rebekah Leverton (Josh), Caitlin Smith (Cory), Cody Statler, Garrett Statler, and Lucas Statler; and seven great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Ezra, Camden, Ava, Aubree, and Michael. Dick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Dr. Dianne B. Salter will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Private interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
