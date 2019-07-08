|
|
Richard Kelly
Ft. Loudon - Richard D. Kelly, 82, Ft. Loudon, PA died July 6, 2019 at Menno Haven Rehab Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Born October 17, 1936, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Truman and Cecil Baylor Kelly.
Richard worked as a lineman for Potomac Edison Company and later known as West Penn Power Company for 32 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving family include three daughters, Patricia (James) Bradley, Mercersburg, and Penny (Tim) Lowans and Paula Christy both of Greencastle, a stepdaughter, Marla (Wayne) Haubert, Fayetteville, PA, a stepson, Steve (Janet) Metcalfe, Mercersburg. Four grandchildren, Jamie Musselman, Trinity Ricker, Dustin Lowans, and Ryan Kriner, five step grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Constance B. "Belle" Higgins Kelly, who died February 25, 2015, and a daughter, Pamela Sue Kelly, who died August 13, 1970.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM July 10, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Harold E. Yeager officiating. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Mercersburg.
Viewing one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion on July 8, 2019