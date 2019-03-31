|
|
Richard L. Arndt
Shippensburg, PA - Richard L. Arndt, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away on the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.
Born Tuesday, January 12, 1932 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Albert S. and Verna H. Wisler Arndt.
Richard was a 1951 graduate of the Gettysburg High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Richard retired as an Electronic Mechanic from Letterkenny Army Depot.
He was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church in Shippensburg.
Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Amelia Stake Arndt, whom he married June 30, 1957; one son, Keith E. Arndt, Shippensburg; one daughter, Debra A. Arndt, Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Richard Bolinger, Rebecca Naugle, Emily Staley, and Taylor Arndt; and three great grandchildren, Annika, Mya, and Harlan.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with The Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Minutemen. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah United Methodist Church Community Meals, 30 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 31, 2019