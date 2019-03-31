Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Arndt


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Arndt Obituary
Richard L. Arndt

Shippensburg, PA - Richard L. Arndt, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away on the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.

Born Tuesday, January 12, 1932 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Albert S. and Verna H. Wisler Arndt.

Richard was a 1951 graduate of the Gettysburg High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Richard retired as an Electronic Mechanic from Letterkenny Army Depot.

He was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church in Shippensburg.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Amelia Stake Arndt, whom he married June 30, 1957; one son, Keith E. Arndt, Shippensburg; one daughter, Debra A. Arndt, Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Richard Bolinger, Rebecca Naugle, Emily Staley, and Taylor Arndt; and three great grandchildren, Annika, Mya, and Harlan.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with The Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Minutemen. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah United Methodist Church Community Meals, 30 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now