Richard L. Humphrey
Shippensburg - Richard Lea Humphrey, age 83, of Shippensburg, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Grace Humphrey, whom he married on June 11, 1982. Richard was born on August 20, 1935, in Macon, Missouri. He was the son of the late Donald and Marcella Humphrey of Centralia, MO.
Richard was educated in Missouri schools, finishing high school in 1953. He graduated from the Missouri of Mines and Metallurgy with degrees in Mechanical Engineering (1957) and Electrical Engineering (1959). He received his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute in 1961 while working at the USAF Arnold Research Center in Tullahoma, TN. He was a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College Off-Campus Program (1982). He was employed as a senior general engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Silver Spring, MD, where he retired in 1991 after 30 years of government service.
He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, commissioned as a second lieutenant (USAR CE) in 1957 and released in 1966 with the rank of captain. He was a long-time member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering (ASME), the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), and the Operations Research Society of America (ORSA).
Since moving to Shippensburg in 1993, Richard was active in the Shippensburg Lions Club, where he served as president. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow, a high honor in the Shippensburg Lions Club. He also was active in the Meals on Wheels Program.
Richard is survived by two brothers: Wayne E. Humphrey (Eileen) of St. Louis and David R. Humphrey (Robbie) of Fulton, MO, and many nephews and nieces living in Missouri, including Olive and Spencer Humphrey, Patrick Dorney (Valerie), and Michael Dorney (Pat), and several grand-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a step-daughter, Karen L. Sic-Cua (Jose), San Leandro, CA; a granddaughter, Jessica Lou Davis (Christian) and their son Aidan, Crofton, MD; a granddaughter, Emily A. Gilbert (Daniel), and their son Parker and daughter Kenadie, Shady Grove, OR and a step-niece, Linda E. Shafer, Acworth, GA. His sister, Donna Dorney preceded him in death.
Richard was an avid collector of books and read widely on history and science. His father once remarked, "Richard has been an adult since he was six years old!" meaning that since Richard was very young, he was interested in learning through books. In fact, he read every book in the Centralia, MO library. One time the librarian called his mother to ask if it was okay for Richard to be reading such-and-such a book, and his mother said that it was. Richard's library of more than 6,800 books was recently donated to the Legal Services of Chambersburg, PA.
Richard and his wife took an adventurous hot-air balloon ride in 1982, in Rockville, MD. Suddenly the balloonist needed to find a place to land: he was running out of fuel. The balloon ended up crashing into a cornfield, taking out a wide swath of corn in its path. It was comical and exciting—once it was determined that no one was hurt, except the balloonist's reputation. Richard and his wife celebrated the landing with champagne, compliments of the balloonist.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Chaplain Lori Whitmer officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post #223, in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the King's Kettle, PO Box 575, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or to a .
Published in Public Opinion on May 7, 2019