Richard L. "Rick" Mellott
Chambersburg, PA - Richard L. "Rick" Mellott, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home. Born February 1, 1952, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Richard Mellott and Mary Jane Slavin.
A 1970 graduate of CASHS, Mr. Mellott went on to work for Brechbill and Helman Construction Company for the last 47 years, where he was a Superintendant. He was a member of the Chambersburg Club, the Amvets Post 224, and the American Legion Post 46 all in Chambersburg. Mr. Mellott enjoyed hunting, golf, and fishing with the grandchildren.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 46 years, Kathy Smith Mellott, whom he married on December 9, 1972; three children, Stacy Baker (husband Ryan) of Texas, Jeremy Mellott (wife Rose Etter) of Chambersburg, PA, and Jason Mellott (wife Selena Diller) of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren, Emerick, Maverick, and Waverly Mellott and Kelia, Kristin, and Cody Weaver; a great grandson, Jayden Stains; and a brother, Raymond Slavin (wife Cammy Plank). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stan Mellott.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 7 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019