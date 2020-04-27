|
|
Richard L. Yeager
Chambersburg - Richard L. Yeager, 76 of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home after a year- long battle with cancer. He went peacefully with his wife by his side. Born on November 30, 1943, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John and Ethel (Kennedy) Yeager. He attended Chambersburg High School, and married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Coble Yeager in 1963. He worked as an electrician for Frank B. Lesher Co. Inc. for 57 years. Surviving family in addition to his wife of 56 years are four daughters, Victoria Yeager and boyfriend Jeff Rock, Tina George and husband Paul, Teresa Kable and husband Brian, and Tracy Bartholomew and husband Kevin, five grandchildren, Logan Bartholomew, Morgan and Courtney Kable and Garrett and Taylor George and two brothers, Chester Yeager and John Yeager, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Yeager. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Marion PA and served on the Church Council and many committees. Richard was a member of the George Washington Lodge No. 143. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His interests and hobbies included hunting; turkey hunting was his passion. He also enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, and spending time with his family at their cabin at Cowan's Gap. Graveside services will be private, and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140, the , https://www.cancer.org, or Salem Lutheran Church, 99 Miller Road, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at Sellersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020