Marlton - Richard M. Houser of Marlton, NJ (formerly of Willingboro, NJ and Chambersburg, PA) passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. He was 87. Husband of the late Shirley (nee Wilson). Loving father of Eric S. Houser, Leif E. Houser (Nanette), Hans S. Houser (Maureen), and Heidi H. Read (Michael). Proud grandfather of Dane (Meg Geraci), Erika H. Cox (Bryson), Jordan, Jake, Madison, and Reagan. Great grandfather of Nathan and Blake. Also survived by his sister, Ann Hauser. Richard studied at University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), but was drafted into the US Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Bragg, NC, during the Korean War. After the war, Richard received his Master's Degree in Teaching from Shippensburg University under the G.I. Bill. Prior to retirement, Richard was Regional Director for the US Department of Labor. Funeral Arrangements will be private. If desired, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053




Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
