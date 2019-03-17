|
Richard Mark Tress
Batavia - Richard Mark Tress, 67, of Batavia passed away on Mar. 14, 2019. Son of the late Richard L. and Catherine (Lewis) Tress, devoted father of Nathan Tress and Jeffrey (Kara) Tress; loving grandfather of Juniper Tress; brother of Marianne Dudley, Eric Tress, Bill Tress, and Margaret Saxman. Mark was Postmaster in Eden and South Wales and President of the Board of Directors of the Holland Boys and Girls Club. Mark was also a respected and well-loved coach, referee, and umpire. Mark's Burial will take place on Wed. Mar. 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Corpus Christi Cemetery 651 Lincoln Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17201. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, a hospice care home that so affectionately treated Mark the last two months of his life www.crossroadshouse.com PO Box 403 Batavia, NY 14021. For more information please call (585) 343-8260 or to leave a message of condolence visit http://www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 17, 2019