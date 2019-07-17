Services
Richard Martin Jr. Obituary
Richard Martin, Jr.

Chambersburg, PA - Richard Martin, Jr., 73, of Nyesville, Road, Chambersburg, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born on Sunday, May 12, 1946 in Hagerstown, MD, he was a son of the late D. Richard and Mabel Showalter Martin.

Richard was a member of the Culbertson Mennonite Church, Chambersburg. He was involved with Witmer Implement Service for many years. Currently he owned and operated a turkey farm, and did local trucking.

In addition to his wife Janet Miller Martin, he is survived by two sons, Brendle (Dorinda) Martin, Myerstown, and Kirby (Krista) Martin, York Springs; two daughters, Pamela (Anthony) Sensenig, East Earl, and Tricia (Jimmy) Weaver, Carlisle; 20 grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Ronald (Darlene) Martin, Hereford, and Chester Martin, Hagerstown, MD; two sisters, Isabelle (Ronnie) Eby, Maugansville, MD, and Rosalie (Leonard) Eby, Clear Spring, MD.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Culbertson Mennonite Church, Chambersburg. Officiating Ministry will be Wayne Shank, LaRay Martin, Melvin Burkholder, Kevin Ebersole, and Loren Martin. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Culbertson Mennonite Church.

The family request the omission of flowers.

The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Published in Public Opinion on July 17, 2019
