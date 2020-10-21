Richard Miller
Chambersburg - I was born on July 13, 1934, to Dale Miller and Laura (Sanford) Miller in Fannettsburg, PA and died on October 19 2020, at the Paramount Nursing Home in Fayetteville, PA, unfortunately due to Alzheimer's.
I graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in 1957. I went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for 3 years and the U.S. Air Force Reserves until 1965, receiving honorable discharges from both. Continuing to serve, I joined the Army Central Design Systems Activity (CSDA) located on Letterkenny Army Depot in 1962, retiring in 2000. I worked both as a journeyman programmer and subsequently as a supervisor. I was fortunate to enjoy my career and the many co-workers I met along the way - although, I did hate the paperwork. I was a member of many social clubs in Chambersburg to include the VFW, AMVETS, Lions Club, Marine Corp, and the Chambersburg Club.
I married Deborah Strand-Miller in 1994. She was a good choice. We had a great life together.
It's time to say goodbye to my wonderful family, including my children, Andrew Miller, Dustin Miller, and Jennifer Barley; my grandchildren, who are my pride and joy, Shelby Miller, Blaize Miller, Addison Bisbal, Ashton Barley, and Avery Barley; my brothers, Ed Miller and wife Betty (Pensacola, FL), Donald Miller, and wife Barbara (Litiz, PA); my sisters, Glenda Scott and husband John (Chambersburg, PA), and Debra Miller (Fannettsburg, PA); my brother-in-law, David Vitale (Colorado); and best friend, Robert Knuff (Chambersburg, PA). I loved you all. I wish to extend a special thank you to the staff to Paramount Nursing Home for taking such great care of me and helping Deb through it all.
The Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA is taking care of the arrangements. My family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, with a private funeral service to follow, where Pastor Phillip Zook will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, I suggest memorial contributions to Metal Cemetery Association, c/o Debra Miller, Treasurer PO Box 376, Fannettsburg, PA 17221or to the New Franklin Fire Department, 3444 Wayne Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to Paramount Nursing Home, 6375 Chambersburg Rd., Fayetteville, PA 17222. Online condolences may be expressed on my Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
