Richard "Pip" Rowan

Richard "Pip" Rowan Obituary
Richard "Pip" Rowan

Gettysburg - Richard "Pip" Rowan passed away in his home on Monday, June 17th 2019.

He was born on June 24, 1936 in Harrisburg to the late Harriet and Robert Rowan.

Pip graduated from John Harris High School and Gettysburg College and had a profound love for history, genealogy, and travel. He had a successful career in the insurance business and reunited with his high school sweetheart, Judy Shumaker, to share a loving companionship for the past twelve years.

He is survived by his niece, Donna Rowan Andrews, and nephew, Robert Rowan, Jr., of Bullard, Texas, and his seven adopted grandchildren, Andrew, Laura, and Emily Stokes, Erin, Allison, and Christine Tully, and Peter J. Costelli.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Saturday in the funeral home.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family please go to BitnerCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his favorite charity, Greener Pastures, Box 278, Marion, PA 17235.
Published in Public Opinion on June 30, 2019
Remember
