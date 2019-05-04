|
Richard S. Lehman
Orrstown - Richard S. Lehman, 94, of Orrstown, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. Born October 24, 1924 in Letterkenny Township, he was the son of the late Abraham B. and Ruth Hammond Lehman. His beloved wife, Betty L. Lehman, preceded him in death on May 24, 2008.
Richard was an independent truck driver for 32 years until his retirement in 1980. He also served as a Special PA Fish Commission Warden for four years and as a Deputy Wildlife Game Protector for 27 years. He was also a member of the Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club and a life member of the Greencastle Sportsman's Association and the New Franklin Fire Department.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Combs (Bobby) of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Troy Carbaugh (Donna), Heidi Green (Dustin), Lori Hepfer (John), and Denise Martin; ten great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Brandon, Matthew, Kyle, Josh, Austin, Jordan, Camryn, Cassidi, and Jaylee; four great-great grandchildren; and two siblings, Donald Lehman and Doris Barnhart. In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Wilma Martin and her husband Larry, and two grandchildren, Keith Carbaugh and Darla Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Mike Sanders will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday evening and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 4, 2019