|
|
Richard T. Simmons
Greencastle, PA - Richard T. Simmons, age 84, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home. Born in Bedford County, PA on August 31, 1934, he was the son of the late J. Thomas and Zola Foor Simmons.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Josephine Yaukey Simmons, whom he married on October 19, 1953; three children, Lorna Simmons-Cameron, Richard L. Simmons, and Troy A. Simmons (wife Connie); four grandchildren, Rebecca Miklavic-Murray, Rachel M. Simmons, Jacob R. Simmons, and Joshua A. Simmons; and one great-grandchild, Taylor Miklavic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
It was Richard's wish that there not be a public viewing or public service, however if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Bible Church 350 W. Madison St., Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Spiritrust Luther Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Services will be private with Pastor Jeff Ehko officiating. Interment will be in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 30, 2019