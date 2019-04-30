Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Simmons


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard T. Simmons Obituary
Richard T. Simmons

Greencastle, PA - Richard T. Simmons, age 84, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home. Born in Bedford County, PA on August 31, 1934, he was the son of the late J. Thomas and Zola Foor Simmons.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Josephine Yaukey Simmons, whom he married on October 19, 1953; three children, Lorna Simmons-Cameron, Richard L. Simmons, and Troy A. Simmons (wife Connie); four grandchildren, Rebecca Miklavic-Murray, Rachel M. Simmons, Jacob R. Simmons, and Joshua A. Simmons; and one great-grandchild, Taylor Miklavic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

It was Richard's wish that there not be a public viewing or public service, however if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Bible Church 350 W. Madison St., Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Spiritrust Luther Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Services will be private with Pastor Jeff Ehko officiating. Interment will be in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now