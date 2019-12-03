|
|
Richard W. "Rick" Hartman
Lititz - Richard W. "Rick" Hartman, 63, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Mercersburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019 at UPMC Lititz. His steadfast faith in Christ sustained him throughout his lengthy illness. Born in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Richard A. and Virginia M. Cowan Hartman. He was the husband of Susan K. Witmer Hartman. They would have been married for 42 years on December 31.
Rick was an active member of Cocalico Church of the Brethren in Denver, PA where he served as church clerk, youth advisor, chorister, and taught adult Sunday school classes. He was a 1974 graduate of James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg. Prior to his illness, he was employed for more than 13 years as a front end manager by Martin's Country Market in Ephrata. Previously, he was self-employed as an Amish driver and provided accounting and income tax preparation services. Rick and his family provided foster care to 27 children over the years.
In addition to cultivating roses, Rick enjoyed flower gardening, pork roasts, watching the Phillies, listening to Gospel music, and frequent family gatherings. Butchering and preparing meat provisions became a cherished annual family event.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Sara R., wife of Jason P. Lehman, of Lancaster Co., Rueban S., husband of Judy M. Martin Hartman, of Fleetwood, Sonya R. Hartman of Lititz, Daniel W., husband of Amber L. Kready Hartman, of Lancaster Co., and Cody S. Hartman of Lititz; 20 grandchildren; and two siblings, H. Suzanne "Susie" Buchanan of Mercersburg and William N. "Bill", husband of Carolyn Hartman, of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Hartman.
A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, December 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM at White Oak Church of the Brethren, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim immediately followed by a luncheon. Interment will be in Cocalico Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive guests at a viewing at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8:00 PM and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to , 800 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Bible Helps, PO Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019