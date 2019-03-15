Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Richard Wright Obituary
Richard Wright

Upper Strasburg - Richard W. Wright, 83, of Upper Strasburg passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 9, 1936 in Upper Strasburg, the son of the late Curtis and Isabelle (Zeek) Wright. He was a life long member of the International Order of Odd Fellows and a former member of the Lurgan Lions Club. He was self-employed and worked in sales including homes, cars, pottery, baskets, Depression Glass, gun dealer, co-owner of Winchester Auto Auction and he did all of this with an eighth-grade education from a one room school house. Dick was an avid hunter. Surviving are his wife: Mercina Wright, two children: Michael Wright and Sue Horn; two grandchildren; Elizabeth Wright Hess, Amanda Dickens; three great grandsons: Jackson, Gabriel and Atticus; three siblings: Betty Wright, Bobby Wright; sister in law, Joann Wright and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Buddy and David Wright. The funeral will be held at 2pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the William F. Sellers Funeral Home. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 45 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 15, 2019
