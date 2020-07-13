1/1
Richard Yeager Memorial "Rich" Service
Richard "Rich" Yeager Memorial Service

Chambersburg - Richard L. Yeager joined the Church Triumphant on Friday, April 24, 2020 with his wife Lorraine (Coble) by his side. He is also survived by his daughter, Victoria Yeager, Tina George, Teresa Kable and Tracy Bartholomew. He worked as an Electrician for Frank B. Lesher Co, Inc. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Salem Evangelical Church, 99 Miller Road, Chambersburg, PA. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Denise Horn. Masks will be at your discretion.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 13 to Jul. 18, 2020.
