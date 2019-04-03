|
Richard Zeger
Mercersburg - Richard L. Zeger, 81, of Mercersburg PA, departed from his earthly body on, April 1, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.
He began his earthly journey on November 1, 1937 in Mercersburg PA, to Lee S. Zeger, and Dorothy M. Haagen Zeger Reeder. Richard attended school in Mercersburg and left school in the 8th grade to assist his mother in helping to raise his siblings after his father's passing.
He met and married his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce A. Robinson Zeger in 1975. He was a devoted and loving husband and father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
One thing Richard will forever be known as is a hard worker with a kind heart. Every stranger became a friend, and he made many sacrifices for those he loved. He was steadfast in his faith, and love of our lord and savior. He worked for Grove manufacturing in Greencastle for 36 years then went on to work at Walmart as well as Ventura foods, both of Chambersburg, where he retired at the age of 77 due to his health. He was an army veteran, while in the army he was stationed in Texas, and in Germany. He served on the board of the Ft. Louden Ruritan club for several years. He loved playing his Dobro, especialy in church, and had a fierce devotion to bluegrass music and John Wayne. You rarely saw him around town without his trusted cowboy hat.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by three children, Rodney w. Zeger husband of Carol, Tammy Lowans, companion Michael Lake both of Mercersburg and Richard L.S. Zeger and companion Brian Snidemiller of Martinsburg WV, grandchildren, Bret (Destiny) and Brandon (Leanna) Mann, Jacob and Julianna Zeger. and one great granddaughter Madelyn Mann also of Mercersburg
Brothers William (Jonnie) Zeger, Larry Zeger, Alfred (Iola) Zeger, Lee (Judy) Zeger, sisters Francis Jean (Donald) Ficks, Janet (Ted) Miller, and Lois (Garland) Kuykendall all of Chambersburg Pa, Barbara (Donald) Miller of Lititz pa, Wanda (Gary) Gress, Sandra (Robert) Ramsey, Linda (Roy) miller of McConnellsburg Pa. And last but not least his loyal companions Kimmie and Kinzie.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters M. Lorraine Cutshaw, and Patricia Zeger, as well as a daughter Tonya Zeger.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in care of Joyce Zeger.
There will be a viewing on Thursday from 6 - 8:00 PM at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home in Mercersburg, PA. A celebration of Richard's life will be held on 10:00 AM Friday April 5, 2019, at the Greencastle Church of God with Pastor Floyd Myers, Reverend John Cook, and Pastor Andrew Ficks officiating, and a viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 3, 2019