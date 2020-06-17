Ricky Hill
St. Thomas - Ricky Alan Hill, age 62, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born November 10, 1957 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Ervin Hill and Barbara Mae Parson.
A 1976 of James Buchanan High School, Ricky went on to work for 20 years at Fisher Auto Parts. He loved working on cars, motorcycles, and drag racing. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing at Raystown Lake and Gettysburg, and spending time with his grandkids. Ricky will be greatly missed and always loved.
Surviving is his best friend and companion of 22 years, Robin Fahnestock; daughters Emily and Amanda Hill; step-daughters Jennifer, Jessica, Nicole and Sara; grandchildren Kylie Abrahams and Kolby Koser; step grandchildren; siblings Roxie (companion Alice Smith), Mitch, and Tammy Hill; nieces and nephews, Travis, Heather, and Zach; and great nieces and nephews, Hailey, Hunter and Lettie Mae.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.