Ricky Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Hill

St. Thomas - Ricky Alan Hill, age 62, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born November 10, 1957 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Ervin Hill and Barbara Mae Parson.

A 1976 of James Buchanan High School, Ricky went on to work for 20 years at Fisher Auto Parts. He loved working on cars, motorcycles, and drag racing. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing at Raystown Lake and Gettysburg, and spending time with his grandkids. Ricky will be greatly missed and always loved.

Surviving is his best friend and companion of 22 years, Robin Fahnestock; daughters Emily and Amanda Hill; step-daughters Jennifer, Jessica, Nicole and Sara; grandchildren Kylie Abrahams and Kolby Koser; step grandchildren; siblings Roxie (companion Alice Smith), Mitch, and Tammy Hill; nieces and nephews, Travis, Heather, and Zach; and great nieces and nephews, Hailey, Hunter and Lettie Mae.

Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved