Rile Edgar ("Ed") Thacker
Chambersburg - Rile Edgar ("Ed") Thacker, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA. Born October 30, 1943, in Pembroke, VA, he was the son of the late William S. Thacker and Frances I. Jones (Ramsey). He and his wife, Brenda R. Spratt, shared over 25 years together and after retiring moved to Chambersburg in 1998. Ed graduated in 1962 from Giles County High School, Pembroke, VA. He received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and obtained his Master's Degree from University of Virginia. Ed was a true educator, both inside and outside the classroom or office. He spent most of his career in Fairfax County Public Schools, first as a teacher at Herndon High School, where he received Teacher of the Year, then as a principal at Holmes Intermediate, ending as the principal of Langston Hughes Intermediate. He also worked at Richard Milburn High School, a school for at-risk students. Ed was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Additionally, he was active in numerous Masonic organizations, including the following: George Washington Masonic Lodge #143, Harrisburg Consistory, S.P.R.S. 32nd Degree, The Shippensburg Scottish Rite Club, Zembo Shriner's of Harrisburg, PA where he participated as a Transportation Team Driver to the Philadelphia Shriner's Hospital for Children, Shriner's International, Harrisburg Court #116 ROJ, Franklin County Shrine Club where he was a Past President, Franklin County High Twelve Club #726, High Twelve International and The Wolcott Foundation, Valley Forest #145 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Life member of Tall Cedars Foundation, and an associate member of the VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg. In addition to his wife, Brenda, Ed is survived by his daughter, Belinda Thacker Haagsma and her husband, Andrew, of Ashburn, VA, son Brian R. Thacker and his wife, Tara, of Spring Hill, TN, and a step-son, David H. Spratt, and his wife, Michelle, of Fairfax, VA. He is also survived by his sisters, Annette Williams and husband Gene and Donna Kay Glassburn and her husband Mike. Ed also leaves behind his cherished eleven grandchildren, Jordan, Aaron, Eden, Mitchell, Daniel, Samantha, Brandon, Hannah, Zechariah, Faith, and Shiloh and his frisky and playful puppy, Elsa. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not hold a service at this time. But we will celebrate Ed's life in person when it is safe to do so without social distancing. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.