Rita Baker
Chambersburg - Rita Baker, 73, of Chambersburg, passed away on April 3, 2020. Born August 6, 1946 in Jay, NY, she was a daughter of the late Gerard and Cecile (Allard) Garso. Rita and her husband lived many different places during his career in the Army, finally settling in Chambersburg in 1981. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth Baker, whom she married on February 22, 1975; her son, James Baker of Exton, PA; two granddaughters, Emily and Megan; three sisters, Annie, Theresa and Helen; and her brother, Andre. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille; and her daughter-in-law Karen.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020