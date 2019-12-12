|
Robert A. Boxler, Sr.
Chambersburg -
Robert A. Boxler, Sr., 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home. Born February 11, 1937 in Mineral Point, PA, he was a son of the late John H. and Elizabeth Young Boxler.
Bob worked in the ink room at James River for 35 years, before retiring in 1998. He was an avid outdoorsman and you would often find him in the woods hunting or fishing. He loved working with his hands and was a great woodworker. He spent many hours leading Cub Scout and Boy Scout packs, and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan A. Royko Boxler, whom he married on June 21, 1958; children Cheryl Yeager (Bill), Donna Rosenberry (Nathaniel Herbert), Denise Nead (Brian), and Anastacia Kauffman; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Tracy, Willie, Tasha, Charity, Sarah, Joey, Nick and Jonathan; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Ronald Boxler, Betty Loncala, and Jean Boxler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert A. Boxler, Jr., his daughter Theresa Boxler, and his siblings, John, Dwayne, Harry, Donald, Helen, and Barbara.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, December 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019